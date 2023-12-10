Sanya Malhotra Looks Festive Ready From Sister Shagun Malhotra's Haldi Ceremony: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023

Jawan and Sam Bahadur actor Sanya Malhotra looked gorgeous in a turmeric yellow lehenga, as she was all set for her sister Shagun's haldi ceremony

Instagram: Sanya Malhotra

How radiant and stunning do the bridesmaids look against the Delhi winter sun

Wearing a Sukriti and Aakriti creation, Sanya opted for subtle, neutral make-up

Her sister Shagun is now married to Achin Jain, who is Guneet Monga's co-producer at Sikhya Entertainment

The lehenga carries a gorgeous net dupatta that is embellished by patchwork and elaborate borders

There is absolutely nothing the fashion police can pinpoint as a fault in this look

For those who do not know, Shagun is Sanya's elder sister

Sanya has had a great 2023 with her receiving a lot of love and acclaim for her performances in Kathal, Jawan and Sam Bahadur

Thanks For Reading!

Sanya Malhotra Recalls Visiting Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat During Initial Career Days, Praises Deepika...
Find out More