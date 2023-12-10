Sanya Malhotra Looks Festive Ready From Sister Shagun Malhotra's Haldi Ceremony: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 10, 2023
Jawan and Sam Bahadur actor Sanya Malhotra looked gorgeous in a turmeric yellow lehenga, as she was all set for her sister Shagun's haldi ceremony
Instagram: Sanya Malhotra
How radiant and stunning do the bridesmaids look against the Delhi winter sun
Wearing a Sukriti and Aakriti creation, Sanya opted for subtle, neutral make-up
Her sister Shagun is now married to Achin Jain, who is Guneet Monga's co-producer at Sikhya Entertainment
The lehenga carries a gorgeous net dupatta that is embellished by patchwork and elaborate borders
There is absolutely nothing the fashion police can pinpoint as a fault in this look
For those who do not know, Shagun is Sanya's elder sister
Sanya has had a great 2023 with her receiving a lot of love and acclaim for her performances in Kathal, Jawan and Sam Bahadur
