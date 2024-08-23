Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)

Actress Sanya Malhotra is currently in Australia, attending the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) for the premiere of her upcoming film, Mrs, which is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

After the screening of Mrs, the actress received a standing ovation for her performance and was moved to tears by the audience's reaction. She also talked about her preparation for the role of Richa in Mrs. She stated that she met several women and also took the help of a very close friend who had similar experiences as shown in the film.

Check out the video:

Sanya said, "She (her friend) graciously shared her therapy notes, which I used to read almost every day and used to feel anger and sadness both, as I was very close to her. It pains me to know that some women are going through this, have accepted it and have given up on their dreams, and they want."

For the premiere night, Sanya paid a special tribute to her mother, Renu Malhotra, by wearing one of her creations. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "This one’s for you, Mumma. From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated."



"Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn’t financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully—so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event. I wanted to honor her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs," she concluded.

Take a look at it:

On the work front, Sanya has Baby John with Varun Dhawan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Thug Life.