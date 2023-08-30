 Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Revive Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah? Here’s What We Know
The question is on everyone's lips: Could 'Inshallah' ever see the light of day, reuniting Salman and Alia on-screen?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image

Excitement surged among Bollywood enthusiasts when the official announcement for 'Inshallah' was unveiled. The film's star-studded cast featuring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, directed by the masterful Sanjay Leela Bhansali, set high expectations.

Unfortunately, the journey of this anticipated venture encountered a major roadblock in 2019. Bhansali Productions took to social media, revealing that the project had been halted temporarily. The tweet read, "Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing (sic)."

Salman Khan himself shared the disappointing news with his loyal fans on his Twitter handle, leaving a collective sense of disappointment among fans. The question on everyone's lips: Could 'Inshallah' ever see the light of day, reuniting Salman and Alia on-screen?

Bhansali Productions' CEO, Prerna Singh, opened up about the film's fate in her conversation with India Today.

article-image

HERE’S WHAT SHE SAID

When queried about the possibility of resurrecting the project, Singh's response offered a glimmer of hope. "It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this," she revealed, hinting at the uncertainty that shrouds the film's future.

article-image

SLB & SALMAN'S WORK FRONT

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan continue to pursue their individual projects. Bhansali is gearing up for the release of his web series 'Heeramandi', boasting a star-studded ensemble featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and more.

On the other hand, Salman Khan after 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is poised for his next cinematic offering, 'Tiger 3', slated for a Diwali 2023 release.

article-image

