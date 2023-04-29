WATCH: Salman Khan MOCKS Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their shelved project Inshallah

Superstar Salman Khan returned to host the 68th Filmfare awards, alongside Maniesh Paul this time. The event was filled with laughter and entertainment, with one of the highlights being the hilarious banter between Salman Khan and Govinda on stage.

However, the most talked-about moment of the night was when Salman Khan made a witty remark about the word 'Inshallah', leaving the audience in splits.

Here's what happened

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt sat in the first row, Salman Khan took a sly dig at the word 'Inshallah', which was supposed to be the title of the love story that Bhansali had planned with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as the leads.

Unfortunately, the movie had to be cancelled due to creative differences between the director and the actor.

The incident took place when the dialogue writers of the acclaimed movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which was produced by Bhansali and starred Alia Bhatt, were on stage to receive an award.

They thanked the actress and said ‘Inshallah’, which Salman Khan repeated, making Bhansali and Alia Bhatt laugh uncontrollably.

Have a look at the video that quickly went viral on social media:

Bhansali to rework on the project with SRK now?

While reports suggest that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to revive 'Inshallah' with Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker is yet to confirm the same. The two have previously collaborated on the cult film 'Devdas', Bhansali also opted to cast Alia Bhatt as the lead in his latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which has received global acclaim for its powerful storyline and performances.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali may have not reached to agreement regarding the script of ‘Inshgallah’, but their bond remains intact.

The audience at the Filmfare Awards were certainly left in high spirits thanks to Salman Khan's infectious humor and the memorable moments he created on stage.