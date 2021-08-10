Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make his digital debut with Netflix's mega-series 'Heeramandi'

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent films such as "Devdas", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat", has joined hands with streamer Netflix for his pre-Independence set series, "Heeramandi".

Described as a passion project from the director, who just completed 25 years in show business, the series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of "Heeramandi", a dazzling district, during pre-Independent India.

It's a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the 'kothas' which promises Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. This piece-de-resistance will be created by the master filmmaker with an eye for detail and intense intricacies only he is capable of, the streamer said in a statement.

Bhansali, 58, called "Heeramandi" an important milestone in his journey as a filmmaker.