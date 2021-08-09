Deepika Padukone pens a heartfelt note to mark 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Wouldn't be half the person I am'

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he completed 25 years in films today.
Deepika, who worked with him in 'Ram Leela', 'Padmaavat' and 'Bajirao Mastani', said she is looking forward to creating more memorable and iconic characters with Bhansali.
The actress also wished him good health, peace of mind and happiness.
In a long note, shared on her Instagram story, Deepika recalled how at the time of her debut, she never thought she would be good enough for Bhansali's film.
Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'. However, it was an uphill task for the actress as her film was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya', a film that launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.
''9th NOVEMBER 2007. My debut film Om Shant Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am... I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the same time, that I would never be good enough..to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse," Deepika wrote.
"Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you.' I said, 'What?!'. They said, 'Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you'. 'I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can't get out of bed right now!' I said. The next thing I knew, he was on his way to see me," she further wrote.
"What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an 'iconic partnership' I believe. And together we've created 'iconic characters'. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever."
"What I cherish even more though is the influence our collaboration has done on me personally. I say this without a shadow of a doubt that I wouldn't be half the person I am today if it wasn't for Sanjay Leela Bhansali," the actress added.
Bhansali, who has emerged as one of the biggest filmmakers of the country in the last two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama 'Khamoshi: The Musical'.
It was, however, the 1999 romantic-drama 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which got him nationwide acclaim. Post the success of the film, Bhansali helmed acclaimed blockbuster dramas like the 2002 remake of 'Devdas', 'Black', 'Guzaarish', 'Saawariya', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat'.
Apart from direction, writing and production, Bhansali has also worked as an editor and music composer on some of his films.
The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and is awaiting a theatrical release.