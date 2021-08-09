Deepika Padukone pens a heartfelt note to mark 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Wouldn't be half the person I am'

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday penned a heartfelt note for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he completed 25 years in films today.

Deepika, who worked with him in 'Ram Leela', 'Padmaavat' and 'Bajirao Mastani', said she is looking forward to creating more memorable and iconic characters with Bhansali.

The actress also wished him good health, peace of mind and happiness.

In a long note, shared on her Instagram story, Deepika recalled how at the time of her debut, she never thought she would be good enough for Bhansali's film.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's 'Om Shanti Om'. However, it was an uphill task for the actress as her film was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya', a film that launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.