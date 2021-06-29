After being sacked from 'Dostana 2', Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

According to reports, Kartik may have been considered to work in the director's OTT debut project "Heera Mandi".

“Heera Mandi” is based on the red-light area in the walled city of Lahore and focuses on the lives of prostitutes living there. The period drama, for which Bhansali has joined hands with streaming giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, Aaryan, on Wednesday, announced the details of his new film "Satyanarayan Ki Katha", which will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

The forthcoming movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

Speaking more about the upcoming project, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names." “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

“Satyanarayan Ki Katha” is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, and “Pati Patni Aur Who”.

While Kartik's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, we will see the actor bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story.

On the work front, Kartik has two films lined up. He will be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The actor also has the film "Dhamaka" lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2".