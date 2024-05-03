Sanjay Dutt Gets Emotional On Mother Nargis' Death Anniversary: 'Hold You Close In Our Hearts'

Remembering legendary actress and his mother Nargis, Sanjay Dutt poured his heart out in an emotional Instagram post.

"Miss you, Maa! Even though you're not here, your presence is felt in every moment. We hold you close in our hearts and memories Maa. Love you (heart emoji)," he wrote, adding a couple of his pictures with his mother, who's best known for her performance in Oscar-nominated epic drama 'Mother India'.

In the first picture, little Sanjay can be seen standing beside his mother. The other photo features a candid Nargis and Sanjay, engrossed in a discussion.

Sanjay's sister and politician Priya Dutt also dropped a moving post in fond memory of their mother.

"I miss you more now than ever before. I thought time heals, but time just passes by with thoughts of you. If you were here, you would be such a great grandmother. You would protect me always through my emotional upheavals, advising me in matters of love, life, motherhood, and so much more. I miss you so much; I never realized I would after so many years, but I do. Always look over me as my angel from heaven until we meet again. Ma," Priya posted on Instagram.

Nargis made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of five with Talash-E-Haq (1935),[6] but her acting career actually began with the film Tamanna (1942). Her last on-screen appearance was in the psychological thriller film 'Raat Aur Din'.

Nargis and actor Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film 'Mother India' and he reportedly rescued her.

They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Her best-known role was that of Radha in the Academy Award-nominated Mother India (1957), a performance that won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Along with her husband, Nargis formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe which hired several leading actors and singers of the time and held stage shows in border areas.

Post her marriage to Sunil, Nargis quit films for good and settled into happy matrimony.

In the early 1970s, Nargis became the first patron of The Spastic Society of India and her subsequent work with the organisation brought her recognition as a social worker and later a Rajya Sabha nomination in 1980. Nargis Dutt was the second actor, the first being Prithvi Raj Kapoor, to be nominated, and she was in Rajya Sabha for two years, 1980 and 1981. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 1958.

On May 3, 1981, Nargis lost her life to pancreatic cancer. She was 51 when she breathed her last.