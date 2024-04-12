 Sanjay Dutt Wishes BFF Paresh Ghelani On His Birthday: 'Your Support Has Been My Rock Through Every Triumph'
Actor Sanjay Dutt penned a special note for his best friend and producer Paresh Ghelani.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned a special note for his best friend and producer Paresh Ghelani. On Friday, Sanjay took to Instagram to wish his bestie on his big day.

The images captured Sanjay and Paresh enjoying a peaceful time in the woods and also clicking pictures with their camera.

article-image

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday, dear brother Parya! May God shower you with abundant blessings of success and good health. Having a brother like you is truly a gift. Your support has been my rock through every challenge and triumph. Here's to many more years of cherished memories. Love you, brother!@pareshghelani."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt dropped heart emoji. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday Tiger @pareshghelani."

Paresh Ghelani inspired Vicky Kaushal's character Kamli in Sanjay's biopic 'Sanju', which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role.

article-image

A best friend is no less than a brother. Sanjay and Paresh's bond is proof of this. Paresh has been with the actor through thick and thin and has given his support through every challenge and triumph in Sanjay's life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.

