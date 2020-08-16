'Sher hai tu sher': Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani pens emotional note about actor's cancer diagnosis

Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Paresh Ghelani on Sunday penned an emotional note for the actor who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Paresh, who was portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi aka Kamli by Vicky Kaushal in 'Sanju', said that it was time for 'another roller coaster ride'.

In a heartfelt note, he wrote: "Brother: Thought we had covered the whole amusement park; thought it was closed now, but I guess we are not done yet. Let’s buckle up for an another roller coaster ride!! Yet another battle has begun; battle we must and the battle you will conquer... We know the braveheart you are; you will win this. Sher hai tu sher!! Love you"

"Brother @duttsanjay. Hard to imagine just few days ago we were talking about how we shall enjoy the next phase of our lives and we were talking about how we have been blessed to be able to ride, walk, jog, crawl, and enjoy the journey thus far; we are where we are. I still believe we are blessed and I know journey forward is going to be as beautiful and as colorful as it has been. God has been kind. nakupenda kaka!!," he added in the caption.

