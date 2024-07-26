Sanjay Dutt EDITS Cigarette Out Of His Hand In Old Photo As He Wishes Wife Maanayata On Birthday

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently celebrated the birthday of his wife Maanayata, and he even wished her on social media with a heartfelt note. For the post, Dutt chose to use an old picture of him and Maanayata, and netizens pointed out how the actor had edited a cigarette out of his hand in the photo.

Dutt took to his Instagram on Maanayata's birthday and penned a note for her, whom he lovingly calls 'Mom'. "Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you," he wrote.

The photo that he shared along with the note shows Maanayata leaning over his shoulder at what looked like an eatery. Eagle-eyed netizens noted that the picture dates back to 2017, and the original one had Dutt holding a cigarette.

However, when he decided to share the photo again, he edited the cigarette out from middle of his fingers.

"So cute Sanju baba. Bolly kids these days are found covered in talcum powder and this bechara oldie trying to hide a lil cig," a netizen commented, while another wrote, "I wonder what he liked so much about this old picture that he chose to edit it than find another one."

Incidentally, back in August 2020, Dutt revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He had shared that he experienced pain and discomfort during the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2, and that is when he found out that he had cancer.

The actor underwent extensive treatment and chemotherapy, and successfully managed to triumph over the disease.

On the work front, Dutt will be next seen in Ghudchadi, alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar. The film will stream on Jio Cinema starting August 9.