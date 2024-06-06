Sanjay Dutt Remembers Dad Sunil Dutt On His Birthday: 'Will Follow All That You've Taught'

On the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of veteran actor Sunil Dutt, his son Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt note in his memory.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday dad, I miss you and love you, I have and will follow all that you have taught me, the values, and most of all to be a humble and a good human being who helps the needy, love you dad."

He also shared a picture with his dad from his childhood days.

Sunil Dutt, known for his stellar performances in classics like 'Mother India,' 'Waqt,' 'Padosan,' and 'Sadhna,' left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

His romance with actress Nargis, which began dramatically on the sets of 'Mother India' when he rescued her from a fire, became one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.

The couple married on March 11, 1958, and together they had three children Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata Dutt.

The Dutt family faced significant challenges, especially with Nargis's battle with pancreatic cancer, which claimed her life on May 3, 1981.

Despite these hardships, Sunil Dutt remained a pillar of strength, both for his family and his fans.

In addition to his cinematic achievements, Sunil Dutt made significant contributions to Indian politics.

He joined the Congress party in 1984 and served as a Member of Parliament for five consecutive terms, representing the Mumbai North West constituency until his death.

Sunil Dutt's final film appearance was in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S,' where he shared the screen with Sanjay, creating memorable moments that fans still cherish.

On May 25, 2005, Sunil Dutt breathed his last.