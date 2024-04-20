Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls Animal Park 'Bigger & Wilder', Reveals When Film's Shoot Will Begin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal broke massive records at the box office and went ahead to be one of the highest grosses films last year. Even though the film recieved mixed response from the audience, commercially, it went ahead to be highly succesful at the box office. The film also got Ranbir Kapoor a lot of critical acclaimation for his performance.

Well, in his recent appearance at an award function, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the much anticipated sequel of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and the director spilled some beans. Talking about the filming of the same, Vanga revealed that film is all set to go on floor in 2026. He then went ahead to add that the film is going to be wilder and bigger.

Ranbir Kapoor, in a conversation with Anubhav Singh Bassi had mentioned that Vanga is all set to go darker, deeper and more complex with the success of Animal. He said, ''He has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper, and more complex. He can do anything."

It is said that Animal Park will focus on Rannvijay (Ranbir Kapoor) and his looklike. It will also explore Rannvijay's relationship with Geetanjali (Rashmika Manndana) and his son.