Satranga Female Version: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Can You Please Stop Tulsi Kumar From Ruining/Killing Arijit Singh's Melody

Animal, a 2023 film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is currently trending on social media. Singer Tulsi Kumar deserves credit for this, as she released the female version of Satranga from Animal on Monday, March 18, 2024. In my opinion, this version was completely unnecessary.

The original song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, but Tulsi Kumar's rendition of Satranga is not a worthy match for Arijit's vocals; in fact, it is disappointing.

Check out the video:

Although her 'true' fans seem to like it and have been praising her, I don't think Tulsi's latest version is all that good because of her high-pitched voice.

Perhaps the fact that she gets to release such music is one of the benefits of being Bhushan Kumar's sister, who runs the record label T-Series.

Not that Tulsi hasn't sung hit songs in the past—O Saki Saki by Batla House, Kuch Toh Hua Hai by Singham Returns, Piya Aaye Na by Aashiqui 2, Humko Pyar Hua by Ready, Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein by Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai by Once Upon a Time, and Love Mera Hit Hit by Billu, for example.

I shall now resume listening to Arijit Singh's original rendition of Satranga from Animal, thanks to Tulsi Kumar.

Take a look at the video: