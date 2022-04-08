'I am satisfied with the way my music career is shaping up,' reveals Tulsi Kumar

Singer Tulsi Kumar has collaborated with dance maestro and choreographer Ganesh Hegde for her latest release music video Jo Mujhe Deewana Kar De. The song featuring Tulsi Kumar and Rohit Khandelwal is a peppy, vibrant dance number and is themed on sugar, spice, and all things nice. The Free Press Journal caught up with the singer for an exclusive chat.

Talking about her song being different from the rest, Tulsi shares, “No one has seen me in this kind of an avatar. I have done enough romantic songs so I wanted to try my hands on dancing, it was high time for me to do something fun and peppy.”

“Ever since I started doing singles and producing independent music, I decided to explore different genres of music. However, the romantic space has worked for me but I feel every artist wants to do something experimental with the kind of songs they do, vocal tonality, etc. It was fun shooting Jo Mujhe Deewana Kar De since it was conceptualised with a sundowner party. People will see me in two different avatars, one is the inner voice and the other one is the real shy girl, who is unable to express her love. It is my first official dance music video,” she adds.

When probed if she wants to act someday and playback her own songs in a film, Tulsi reveals, “I am very happy doing my music videos. I like to act in my own songs. I haven’t thought of acting as of now since it's a full-fledged thing. I am satisfied with the way my singing career is shaping up.”

Sharing further on the changing trends in music, Tulsi feels, “There is a lot of variety coming in music these days. We are hearing very Afro beats, audiences are accepting different kinds of music. I don’t know about others but my songs aren’t lyrically weak. I am not good at commenting on others but my music videos always have a story running.”

Interestingly, Ganesh Hegde, who not only has directed and choreographed the number, also took a keen interest in Tulsi Kumar's styling. Jo Mujhe Deewana Kar De is sung by Tulsi and Manan Bhardwaj. The single is composed on a folk music tune by Manan.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST