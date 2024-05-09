Anupamaa's Toshu Aka Ashish Kedar Quits Show: 'You May See Me In My Real Roop'

Ashish Kedar who essayed the character of Toshu in Star Plus' super hit show Anupamaa has now called it quits. The actor's exit from the show comes as a shocker to all the fans of Anupamaa and the actor himself. While Ashish's character on the show was a grey one, the actor went ahead to be a strong pillar in the story line of the show.

Ashish took to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures of his moments spent on the show and went ahead to post a heartfelt note. The actor states how he has essayed various shades of his character Toshu which range from being a doting son to a drunkard, a rebel and what not. In the end of this note, the actor states that the viewers will now see him in an all new avatar soon and that can also be his real avatar.

Ashish writes, ''It was a beautiful beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character being just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with.. It has been a huge roller coaster ride.. But whatttt a ride!!! om a topper in college - mba gold medalist, most loved son being the 1st born, then the rebel child, drunkard , bhaag kar shaadi karne waala lover, saas ka ghulaam- ghar jamai, selfish money lover, loving brother, comic property dealer to being bed ridden after a stroke.. apne bacchi chura kar bhag gaya tha… kyaaa kyaa nahi kiyaa hai yaar in this journey… Toshus love for his father was the most special thing to me in this journey.. It brings tears instantly… Its all so overwhelming…I found some amazing people through this journey who will stay with me for life… and to my audience my second family - thank you for hating me soo much that I could feel your love and connect with me always.You guys will see me soon in some other roop or may be the real me…Seeking your acceptance, love, blessings forever.Signing off with tons of gratitude.''

Aneri Vajani, Harsh Rajput and Gaurav Khanna were seen showering their love on the actor in the comments section of this post. Will sh's track in the show come to an end or will he be replaced, still remains under the wraps, it will be exciting to see the actor in a new avatar for the viewers of the show.