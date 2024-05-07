Here's Why Anupamaa Fame Kunwar Amar Singh NEVER Wants To Do Bigg Boss

Kunwar Amar Singh has been garnering a lot of love for his stint in Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The actor, who essays the character of 'Teetu,' in the show has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. While fans of the actor have been wanting to see him be a part of Colors TV's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, The actor has now refuted to ever be a part of the show.

Talking to Times Of India about the same, Amar states that he does not want to do the show because he want to take up projects as an actor and that he wants to do shows that help him grow as an actor. He further states that Bigg Boss can help him gain money and limelight but that's about it. Amar says, ''People don't know how I live at my place, but when you go to a show like this, even your darkest shade comes out. You don't even want to reveal it but that environment is bound to unveil those shades of me. I am not okay with it, I don't want to do it and I don't think I want that kind of fame and name which wouldn't help me grow as an actor. I want to do projects as an actor, Bigg Boss can give me the limelight and money but that's about it.''

Currently, Amar is starred opposite Nishi Saxena in Rajan Shahi's show 'Anupamaa.' The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions and is helmed by Rupali Ganguly.