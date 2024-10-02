Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slams Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's Comments On Her Divorce From Naga Chaitanya: 'Keep My Name Out'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha's comments that connected Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KT Rama Rao to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. She shared an official statement and stated that her divorce was a 'personal matter.'

Samantha wrote, "To be a woman, To come out and work, To survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, To fall in love & to fall out of love, To still stand up and fight...It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into- please don't trivialise it. I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy."

She added, "My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation."

Check it out:

"To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so," concluded Samantha.

Earlier, Nagarjuna responded to Telangana minister's remarks on his son, Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's divorce and asked her to withdraw her comments.

Taking to his X, he wrote, "I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. Earlier, this year, former got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.