'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Grabs Eyeballs

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines recently after reports claimed that she was dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK fame, who directed her upcoming project, Citadel: Hunny Bunny. And amid the speculations, the actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to drop a new picture, which fans believed was a cryptic message from her.

Samantha shared a new selfie on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen wearing a brown sweatshirt. However, it was the text on it that caught people's attention. "The museum of peace & quiet," the message on her t-shirt read.

As the actress struck a pose for the camera, fans also wondered if she was flashing her middle finger at all the chatter around her.

"I think she is showing middle finger for someone," a user commented, while another wrote, "The finger says everything! Sam rocks." Another fan stated, "This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for."

Recently, reports claimed that Samantha was dating Raj Nidimoru, who is already married. While neither of them reacted to the reports, the latter's wife has also maintained radio silence.

Prior to Citadel: Hunny Bunny, Samantha and Raj also worked together in the spy thriller, The Family Man 2, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Rumous about Samantha finding love once again comes days after Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in the presence of their family members. Chaitanya and Samantha got divorced in 2021, four years after getting married in a grand ceremony.

Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna said that his son was "depressed" after his separation from Samantha, and that he was happy he found love once again in life.