 'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Grabs Eyeballs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Grabs Eyeballs

'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Grabs Eyeballs

Recently, reports claimed that Samantha was dating Raj Nidimoru, who is already married

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines recently after reports claimed that she was dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK fame, who directed her upcoming project, Citadel: Hunny Bunny. And amid the speculations, the actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to drop a new picture, which fans believed was a cryptic message from her.

Samantha shared a new selfie on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen wearing a brown sweatshirt. However, it was the text on it that caught people's attention. "The museum of peace & quiet," the message on her t-shirt read.

FPJ Shorts
Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'
Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'
'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Grabs Eyeballs
'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru Grabs Eyeballs
Independence Day Special: From Staple Goods To Spare Change - How ₹10’s Buying Power Has Changed Since 1947 To 2024
Independence Day Special: From Staple Goods To Spare Change - How ₹10’s Buying Power Has Changed Since 1947 To 2024
India's Economic Growth In GDP, Literacy & Poverty Control Since Independence From British Colonial Rule
India's Economic Growth In GDP, Literacy & Poverty Control Since Independence From British Colonial Rule

As the actress struck a pose for the camera, fans also wondered if she was flashing her middle finger at all the chatter around her.

"I think she is showing middle finger for someone," a user commented, while another wrote, "The finger says everything! Sam rocks." Another fan stated, "This is a classic reply to whoever it is meant for."

Read Also
Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu
article-image

Recently, reports claimed that Samantha was dating Raj Nidimoru, who is already married. While neither of them reacted to the reports, the latter's wife has also maintained radio silence.

Prior to Citadel: Hunny Bunny, Samantha and Raj also worked together in the spy thriller, The Family Man 2, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Read Also
'Show Some Respect': Naga Chaitanya Slammed For NOT Deleting 'Mrs & Girlfriend' Post With Samantha...
article-image

Rumous about Samantha finding love once again comes days after Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in the presence of their family members. Chaitanya and Samantha got divorced in 2021, four years after getting married in a grand ceremony.

Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna said that his son was "depressed" after his separation from Samantha, and that he was happy he found love once again in life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out

Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'

Dalljiet Kaur Flies Out Of Mumbai With Son To Work On Travel Project: 'World Will Be My Home'

Fight Night - The Million Dollar Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Fight Night - The Million Dollar Heist OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj...

'Showing Middle Finger': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Peace & Quiet' Post Amid Dating Rumours With Raj...

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Didn't Want To Act Post Zero Failure; Here's Why

Shah Rukh Khan Says He Didn't Want To Act Post Zero Failure; Here's Why