Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Prabhu |

Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the celebrated director duo Raj & DK has made a contribution to the Indian cinema. The Citadel Honey Bunny director is in the news for his rumoured relationship with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The dating rumours started swirling after Samantha, who recently collaborated with Raj & DK for web shows.

They have worked together in The Family Man and now in Citadel. While neither has confirmed the relationship, fans and media alike are speculating about the nature of their connection. However, Raj is married to Shhyamali De.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Iconic filmmaker Raj Nidimoru is the one who has contributed to cinema as the duo Raj & DK. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli's bond began in 2002, when they created the short film Shaadi. Their well-acclaimed show together is The Family Man.

All About Raj’s Life:

Born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Raj studied engineering in India before moving to the United States for further studies. Along with his creative partner and friend Krishna D.K. Raj is also the co-founder of D2R Films, a production company known for its innovative and offbeat storytelling.

His Best Work

Krishna D.K is known for his best work in films such as Shor in the City, Happy Ending, Go Goa Gone, and A Gentleman. They created a digital impact with the series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.