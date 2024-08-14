 Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWho Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Krishna D.K is know for his best work in films such as Shor in the City, Happy Ending, Go Goa Gone, and A Gentleman

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Prabhu |

Raj Nidimoru, one-half of the celebrated director duo Raj & DK has made a contribution to the Indian cinema. The Citadel Honey Bunny director is in the news for his rumoured relationship with South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The dating rumours started swirling after Samantha, who recently collaborated with Raj & DK for web shows.

They have worked together in The Family Man and now in Citadel. While neither has confirmed the relationship, fans and media alike are speculating about the nature of their connection. However, Raj is married to Shhyamali De.

FPJ Shorts
Madras HC Allows Release Of Vikram's Thangalaan After Producer Complies With Court Order
Madras HC Allows Release Of Vikram's Thangalaan After Producer Complies With Court Order
'Despite Being Lead Of No 1 Show...' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla On Working With Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly
'Despite Being Lead Of No 1 Show...' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla On Working With Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly
Karnataka Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
Karnataka Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
US CPI Data: July Inflation Rate Dips To 2.9%; First Sub-3% CPI Reading Since March 2021
US CPI Data: July Inflation Rate Dips To 2.9%; First Sub-3% CPI Reading Since March 2021

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Iconic filmmaker Raj Nidimoru is the one who has contributed to cinema as the duo Raj & DK. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli's bond began in 2002, when they created the short film Shaadi. Their well-acclaimed show together is The Family Man.

All About Raj’s Life:

Born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Raj studied engineering in India before moving to the United States for further studies. Along with his creative partner and friend Krishna D.K. Raj is also the co-founder of D2R Films, a production company known for its innovative and offbeat storytelling.

Read Also
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports
article-image

His Best Work

Krishna D.K is known for his best work in films such as Shor in the City, Happy Ending, Go Goa Gone, and A Gentleman. They created a digital impact with the series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vicky Kaushal To Aamir Khan: Bollywood Actors Who Played Freedom Fighters In Movies

Vicky Kaushal To Aamir Khan: Bollywood Actors Who Played Freedom Fighters In Movies

Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Pep Up Your August 15 Instagram Reels & Stories

Independence Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood Songs To Pep Up Your August 15 Instagram Reels & Stories

Madras HC Allows Release Of Vikram's Thangalaan After Producer Complies With Court Order

Madras HC Allows Release Of Vikram's Thangalaan After Producer Complies With Court Order

'Despite Being Lead Of No 1 Show...' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla On Working With...

'Despite Being Lead Of No 1 Show...' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla On Working With...

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know About The Director Rumoured To Be Dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu