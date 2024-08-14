Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru |

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news about her personal life. She was earlier married to a South actor Naga Chaitanya and their separation has shocked fans. Now, once again the actress is creating a buzz as she has found love again in Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru.

Their dating rumours sparked on the internet when a Reddit users speculated that they frequently worked together on web series. She entered the Hindi film industry through the exciting spy-thriller, The Family Man 2, created by Raj & DK, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in a leading role.

Samantha has moved on in her life and is dating Raj Nidimoru, according to Times Now. However, the two have not yet confirmed the news about their relationship.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Iconic filmmaker Raj Nidimoru is the one who has contributed to cinema as the duo Raj & DK. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli bond began in 2002, when they created the short film Shaadi.

The two have been friends for a very long time, they graduated from SVU College of Engineering before they emigrated to the US to pursue a career in software engineering. Their well-acclaimed show together is The Family Man. On the personal front, Raj Nidimoru is married to Shhyamali De.

This news was revealed a few days after Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced her engagement to actor Sobhita Dhulipala from Made in Heaven 2 on August 8, 2024.

Samantha and Raj are working together for their forthcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The series also featured Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning in pivotal roles. It is a spin-off to the American series Citadel, on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming thriller series is set for an OTT release this year in November.