Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Overjoyed With Day 1 Response To Kushi, Thanks Audiences

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose much anticipated romantic drama Kushi opposite Vijay Devarakonda has finally hit theatres on September 1, took to Instagram to thank the audience for the outpour of love and support that has been showered upon the film on its opening day.

Sharing happy pictures of herself from her ongoing vacation in California, Sam captioned saying, "It never gets easier, it’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting. Thank you for #Kushi Pic 1- After the movie’s release, Pic 2 and 3- Before(the stressssssssssss😅), Video 4- You make me feel like the luckiest girl alive."

Check out her post below:

Earlier during the day, Vijay too took to social media to pen an emotional post thanking his audience for giving him a hit, after five years. The actor took to Twitter to shares, "You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! :) Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda."

Both actors who starred together in Mahanati (2018) also featuring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan in the leads, had their hopes pinned on Kushi as both their previous releases namely Liger and Shaakuntalam failed to create any impact at the box-office. While Vijay also marked his Bollywood debut with Liger, it was abysmally panned by critics and audiences across all languages. Similarly, Samantha's Shaakuntalam which was her solo Pan-Indian film produced at a budget of ₹65 crores barely managed to secure ₹6 crores at the box-office.

Kushi released in cinemas across five major languages and is likely to secure a box-office opening of ₹10 - 12 crores on Day 1.