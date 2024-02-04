Sam Bombay Reveals He & Poonam Pandey Are NOT Divorced, Reacts To Her Death Stunt: 'She Is The Boldest Indian Woman' | Photo Via Instagram

Poonam Pandey left the nation in shock after she announced that she is 'alive,' a day after her manager informed on social media that she passed away due to cervical cancer. However, the actress revealed that she faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

On Sunday, Sam Bombay, who was married to Poonam, reacted to her death stunt and told Hindustan Times, that he is 'delighted' that she is alive.

"When I heard the news, I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss. And I thought this can't be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything. I think about her (Poonam Pandey) every day. And, I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know," he added.

Further, confirming his marital status, Sam revealed that he and Poonam are not yet divorced. He added, "I am happy she is still alive. She has a lot to contribute."

Calling her the 'boldest Indian woman' Sam said that people should respect if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image.

"Poonam Pandey is timeless. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated," he concluded.

Poonam and Sam tied the knot in 2020, however, their marriage was for very short period. During their honeymoon in Goa, she got him arrested by the Goa police for molesting, threatening and assaulting her.