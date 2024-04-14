 Salman Khan's Neighbour Says Actor Is 'Fine' After Firing Outside His Bandra Residence: 'Rather Worrying For Us'
Salman Khan's Neighbour Says Actor Is 'Fine' After Firing Outside His Bandra Residence: 'Rather Worrying For Us'

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 08:09 PM IST
On Sunday, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galazy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. While the actor is yet to talk about the incident, his neighbour and his Main Aur Mrs Khanna director, Prem Soni, shared an update on Salman after the shocking incident.

Speaking to India Today, Prem said that Salman is doing fine. "He's absolutely fine from what I know. Everything's being taken care of. Things are under control and there's nothing to worry about," he said.

Further, Soni added, "It's rather worrying for all of us. But honestly, the authorities are taking care of it and we are all safe."

An official from Bandra police said, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against "unidentified person" under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently hiding in the US, took responsibility for the firing outside Salman's residence on Sunday.

He wrote on Facebook, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much."

