 Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Makes SHOCKING Statement, Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Is 'Better' Than Him Due To Past Experiences
Somy Ali was in a relationship with Salman Khan for almost eight years. She broke up with Salman after he started seeing Aishwarya Rai.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Actress and social worker, Somy Ali who was in a relationship with Salman Khan for about eight years has spoken exclusively to IANS and spilled beans on her days with Salman, her tryst with Bollywood, Lawrence Bishnoi and more.

When asked "Why Salman remains on good terms with his previous girlfriends like Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif but not with her, Somy stated "Because the way Salman treated me, he did not treat anyone else. Sangeeta and Katrina were not half as badly abused by him as I was." Continuing further, she said, "However he abused Aishwarya very badly. I think he had fractured Aishwarya's shoulder. But I am not sure what he did to Katrina."

article-image

Somy also compared Salman to Lawrence Bishnoi and stated "Considering what Salman did to me, I can say that Bishnoi(Lawrence) is better than him."

Somy also recalled how once Salman was hitting her and his household help knocked on the door pleading him not to hit her. She further added that once actress Tabu cried on seeing her condition.Elaborating on it she said "I had acute back pain and I was bedridden for a long time. Tabu saw my condition and cried badly but Salman did not come to see him."

article-image

Somy also revealed that nobody except her mother and her close friends are aware of the full extent of her ordeal with Salman. She also informed that she is writing a book on her past relationship with Salman, detailing everything in it. Somy Ali is an actress and a social worker.

She was active in Bollywood in the 90s. She was in a relationship with Salman Khan for almost eight years. She brokeup with Salman after he started seeing Aishwarya Rai and left India in 1999. She runs her NGO 'No more tears' and helps victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

