Somy Ali Reveals Apologising To Sangeeta Bijlani For 'Breaking' Her Marriage With Salman Khan: 'I Was A Child Then'

Former actress Somy Ali recently revealed that Salman Khan called off his wedding with with Sangeeta Bijlani because of her. She also said in one of her latest interviews that she later apologised to Sangeeta. For those unversed, Salman and Sangeeta were madly in love with each other and they even decided to tie the knot. However, after Somy came into the picture, Salman decided to be with her and cancelled his marriage plans with the Qatil actress.

In an interview with Times Now, Somy also revealed that Sangeeta had caught her and Salman red-handed.

Somy said, "Salman and I were sitting and talking in my room and Sangeeta walked in suddenly. She looked at Salman and said, 'This is it. You have to make a choice.' Salman told me, 'Somy I'll be back in 10 minutes.' I assumed that he would go ahead and marry Sangeeta since the wedding cards had already been printed. But he came back to the room and told me that he had broken up with Sangeeta and he wanted to be with me."

The former actress revealed that years later, she apologised to Sangeeta and there was no bad blood between them.

"I told her I was deeply sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was a child then and I did not know what I was doing. She told me 'I don't care, I am happily married to Azhar' but next month, she filed for a divorce from him. I knew that what the 16-year-old Somy Ali did was wrong. She broke up a marriage. I wanted to take the higher road and apologise to Sangeeta," Somy narrated.

Earlier, Somy had revealed that she had a crush on Salman and she came to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood as well as marry the actor. However, she claimed that things turned ugly after Salman used to 'abuse' her physically on the pretext of showing 'love and care.'

Salman and Somy reportedly dated in the 1990s, and while in the public eye, their relationship was short-lived, Somy has often stated that they had an affair for eight years. She often lashes out at Salman and in the past, she also called him 'woman beater' and 'sadistic'. Somy has also said in one of her earlier interviews that the memories of her relationship with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor still haunt her.

Somy and Salman had worked together in the 1992 film Buland, however, it never made it to the theatres. She is known for her role in the 1997 film Chupp.