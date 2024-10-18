 Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community
Who Is Somy Ali? All About Actress Urging Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, recently demanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's phone number and requested a Zoom call with him.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram/@realsomyali

Somy Ali, the ex-girlfriend of actor Salman Khan, has been making headlines after she demanded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's phone number and requested a Zoom call with him, days after he threatened to kill the actor. In a now-deleted post, Somy shared a picture of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently at Sabarmati Central Jail.

Referring to him as 'bhai,' she expressed her wish to his temple in Rajasthan to perform a prayer. In an exclusive conversation with the Fress Press Journal, Somy stated that she wants her ex-boyfriend Salman to apologise to the Bishnoi community.

article-image

When asked why she required Lawrence Bishnoi's phone number, she stated that her focus was not on his reputation as a gangster but rather on initiating a dialogue centred on peace and forgiveness.

In case you are wondering who Somy Ali is, here is all the information we have gathered for you.

Who is Somy Ali?

Somy was born in Karachi, Pakistan. Later, she moved to South Florida in the United States at the age of 12 with her mother, Tehmina and brother to establish a healthy life after growing up in a home marked by domestic violence.

At the age of 5, she was sexually abused by her househelp. Later, at 14, she was raped in a park by a 17-year-old.

Somy moved to India at the age of 16 to pursue a career as an actress in the Hindi film industry with the intention of marrying her teenage crush, Salman Khan. She has appeared in ten Hindi movies between 1991 and 1998.

Somy dated Salman from 1991 to 1999 and later accused him of verbally and physically abusing her during their relationship, which led her to establish the organisation, No More Tears.

After the split, she returned to the US and continued her education. Somy graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL. Additionally, she holds a degree in filmmaking, direction, screenwriting, and editing, and in 2004, she earned a degree in broadcast journalism.

Read Also
'Salman Khan Has To Visit Temple & Apologise': Bishnoi Community On Somy Ali Urging Them To Forgive...
article-image

Somy also runs a clothing line, So-Me Designs and the revenue goes to her Florida-based NGO, No More Tears, which she launched in 2007.

