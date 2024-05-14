'Salman Khan Has To Visit Temple & Apologise': Bishnoi Community On Somy Ali Urging Them To Forgive Actor For Blackbuck Killing

Days after Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali appealed to the Bishnoi community not to harm the Bollywood superstar, the community's head has demanded an apology from the actor in connection with the blackbuck case that kickstarted the entire fiasco back in 1998.

The President of All India Bishnoi Society, Devendra Budiya, reportedly shared an official statement while replying to Somy and expressed that they are ready to consider forgiveness in case. However, there's a condition.

Budiya stated that if Salman himself apologises, they will forgive him. "If Salman himself apologises, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman," he mentioned.

"Therefore, he should propose to the Bishnoi society that he wants to apologise. He should come to the temple and seek forgiveness. He should further take an oath that he will never make such a mistake in the future and will always work to protect wildlife and conserve the environment. If he does this, a decision of the society to forgive him will be considered," Budiya added in his statement.

A few days back, Somy told Hindustan Times that "nobody deserves what Salman is experiencing right now." She said she is concerned about Salman, but she also expressed that she does not support hunting as a sport.

Urging the head of the Bishnoi community to forget about it and move on, Somy said, "Taking someone's life is not acceptable, be it Salman or an average common man. If you want justice, you should move to the court. I want to appeal to the Bishnoi community that harming Salman Khan will not bring back the blackbuck. Whatever happened to me cannot be changed; let bygones be bygones."

On May 14, sixth accused was arrested in connection with the investigation into Salman's residence firing case. Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused from Fatehabad, Haryana.

On the morning of April 14, two individuals fired shots outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Salman resides in this apartment with his parents. The accused in this case is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat. Additionally, his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi is also being implicated in the case.