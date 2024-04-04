Salman Khan To NOT Pursue Legal Action Against Kunal Kamra: Reports

Kunal Kamra, a renowned stand-up comedian, often makes headlines with his sattire and statements. Recently, he found himself in the spotlight again when rumors circulated about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan suing him.

The speculation arose after Kamaal R Khan shared a video on X (formerly twitter) showing Kunal mocking Salman Khan, along with claims that Salman intended to file a defamation lawsuit against the comedian.

According to reports @BeingSalmanKhan is filing defamation case against @kunalkamra88 for abusing him. Kunal is doing only comedy So Salman shouldn’t get angry.🤪 Watch the video! pic.twitter.com/zjM552xYjD — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 29, 2024

In response, Kunal refused to apologize to Salman, asserting that he no longer apologizes for his jokes. He stated, "I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…"

I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore… https://t.co/TjSAlb1bUd — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 29, 2024

However, according to a recent report by Zoom, Salman Khan has no plans to take legal action against Kunal Kamra. A close friend of Salman clarified to Zoom that the rumors of a defamation lawsuit were unfounded. The source explained that if Salman were to sue everyone who criticized him, he would spend his life in courtrooms. The source emphasized, "Over the years, Salman has come to terms with his controversial, attackable image. He knows mentioning his name, especially in a derogatory context, gets attention. So no, he isn't suing this guy."

Additionally, the source revealed that Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, advises him to ignore such insults, recognizing them as mere attempts to seek attention.

For context, in the viral video, Kunal Kamra directed abusive language towards Salman Khan and made several jabs at him.