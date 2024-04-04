 Salman Khan To NOT Pursue Legal Action Against Kunal Kamra: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan To NOT Pursue Legal Action Against Kunal Kamra: Reports

Salman Khan To NOT Pursue Legal Action Against Kunal Kamra: Reports

A clip of Kunal Kamra mocking Salman Khan went viral on the internet some time back.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image

Kunal Kamra, a renowned stand-up comedian, often makes headlines with his sattire and statements. Recently, he found himself in the spotlight again when rumors circulated about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan suing him.

The speculation arose after Kamaal R Khan shared a video on X (formerly twitter) showing Kunal mocking Salman Khan, along with claims that Salman intended to file a defamation lawsuit against the comedian.

Read Also
'Nikal Waha Se': When Rishi Kapoor Shooed Salman Khan Away For Finishing Alcohol At Daughter...
article-image

In response, Kunal refused to apologize to Salman, asserting that he no longer apologizes for his jokes. He stated, "I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…"

Read Also
'Not A Stationary Footpath': Kunal Kamra Says Won't 'Apologise' For Joking About Salman Khan During...
article-image

However, according to a recent report by Zoom, Salman Khan has no plans to take legal action against Kunal Kamra. A close friend of Salman clarified to Zoom that the rumors of a defamation lawsuit were unfounded. The source explained that if Salman were to sue everyone who criticized him, he would spend his life in courtrooms. The source emphasized, "Over the years, Salman has come to terms with his controversial, attackable image. He knows mentioning his name, especially in a derogatory context, gets attention. So no, he isn't suing this guy."

Additionally, the source revealed that Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, advises him to ignore such insults, recognizing them as mere attempts to seek attention.

For context, in the viral video, Kunal Kamra directed abusive language towards Salman Khan and made several jabs at him.

Read Also
'Aap Ko Chu***a Kahenge': Kunal Kamra's Video Abusing Salman Khan Goes Viral, Says 'Raat Ko Daaru...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan To NOT Pursue Legal Action Against Kunal Kamra: Reports

Salman Khan To NOT Pursue Legal Action Against Kunal Kamra: Reports

'Where Are You Zooming?': Ayesha Khan LASHES OUT At Paps For Recording Actresses While Adjusting...

'Where Are You Zooming?': Ayesha Khan LASHES OUT At Paps For Recording Actresses While Adjusting...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: CBFC Asks Makers To Blur Footage Of 14 Seconds, Modify Liquor Consumption...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: CBFC Asks Makers To Blur Footage Of 14 Seconds, Modify Liquor Consumption...

EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Doriyann Actors Tushar Dhembla & Roopam Sharma Dating? Here's What We Know

EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Doriyann Actors Tushar Dhembla & Roopam Sharma Dating? Here's What We Know

The Academy Shares Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani Video On Official Instagram Page & Ranveer...

The Academy Shares Deepika Padukone's Deewani Mastani Video On Official Instagram Page & Ranveer...