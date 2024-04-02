'Nikal Waha Se': When Rishi Kapoor Shooed Salman Khan Away For Finishing Alcohol At Daughter Riddhima's Wedding

Over the years, actors Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor's bond had turned sour, but there was a time when the former was extremely close to the Kapoor family, so much so that he had actually turned bartender at the late actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor's wedding. And while at it, Salman also made sure to almost empty the stash of liquor that Rishi Kapoor had arranged for his guests.

Neetu Kapoor recently recalled on The Great Indian Kapil show that back in 2006, Salman had himself taken over the duty of turning bartender at Riddhima's wedding. "People came and told us everything was getting over, tequila was finished, and Rishi wondered how did the alcohol quantity fall short," she said.

"Dekha toh jitne aaye the guests wo phenk rahe the aur aur le rahe the because Salman Khan was serving. Then Rishi went to him and said, ‘Ja tu, nikal wahan se’.

Ranbir Kapoor said Ridhima was a big Salman Khan fan and used to have his posters put up in her cupboard 😄



Ranbir Kapoor said Ridhima was a big Salman Khan fan and used to have his posters put up in her cupboard. And then Salman served drinks at her wedding causing a lot of frenzy amongst the guests who all wanted a drink offered by him.

Ranbir also shared how Riddhima was a huge fan of Salman and she had posters of the actor all around her room and even in her cupboard.

Over the years, Rishi and Salman's equation had turned sour after the latter did not greet the former at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Later, during an interview, the Ready actor had also stated that if someone keeps disrespecting his family then he would not respect them back too. While he did not take any names, netizens had wondered if he was talking about Rishi.

However, the duo had eventually resolved their differences and during his final days, Salman was also in touch with the family to enquire about Rishi's health.