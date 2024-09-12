Salman Khan Flies Back To Mumbai, Visits Malaika Arora's Family After Her Stepfather Anil Mehta Dies By Suicide

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan flew back to Mumbai on Thursday night, in the midst of Sikandar shoot, and headed straight to meet Malaika Arora and her family a day after her stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide. Mehta's funeral was held in the city on Thursday morning and several members of the Khan family were seen by the bereaved family's side.

Salman kept a low profile as he arrived at the residence of Malaika's mother Joyce, where Mehta died by suicide. Reportedly, he could not reach the city on time for the funeral as he was busy with the shoot of Sikandar at an undisclosed location.

Anil Mehta, 62, jumped to his death from the 6th floor apartment in Bandra where he lived with Malaika's mother Joyce on September 11, Wednesday. When joyce could not find him in the house, she went to look for him in the balcony and that is when she spotted him below, with the guard calling for help.

While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police stated that moments before his death, he had called daughters Malaika and Amrita Arora, and had said that he was "sick and tired". He had then switched his phone off and that is when Joyce went to check up on him.

Mehta's post mortem reports stated that he died due to multiple injuries and broken bones.

As soon as the tragic news broke, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first one to reach the spot. The actress herself was in Pune due to a professional commitment, and she rushed back after she was informed of her stepfather's demise. She was spotted breaking down on reaching her mother's residence. She was followed by Amrita, who too looked devastated, and she quickly rushed inside the building, shielding her face from the paps.

Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Seema Sajdeh, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Geeta Kapur, Gauahar Khan and several other celebs were seen visiting the family and paying their final respects.

Malaika's best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were present by the actress and her family's side throughout the day and they were spotted leaving with her as the day ended.