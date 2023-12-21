Salaar Release: PVR Dismisses 'Incorrect' Reports Around Prabhas' Film

A day before the release of Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, multiplex chain PVR issued an official statement to clarify speculative reports claiming the film not be screened in PVR INOX in South. Several reports have been doing the rounds which state that Hombale Films has alleged the national cinema chain of favouring Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki over Salaar.

In a statement, PVR mentioned, "We have come across some speculative media reports about the film SALAAR and its release at PVR INOX Cinemas. We would like to clarify that these reports are incorrect."

It further read, "SALAAR is one of the most anticipated films of the year and it’s releasing across pan India PVR INOX cinemas on the scheduled release date i.e., 22 December 2023."

BIG BREAKING: India’s Biggest Exhibitor #PVRInox chooses #Dunki over #Salaar in North India and allots ALL SHOWS @ their single screen properties to the #ShahRukhKhan film. If they stick to this move, more single screens will follow suit. Bookings at single screens of #PI begin… pic.twitter.com/kfnlTJ27jC — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) December 20, 2023

Salaar is facing the biggest clash with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

According to a report in PTI, Hombale Films spokesperson stated that PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas had promised the banner that both Salaar and Dunki would get ‘equal showcasing’, but they are not keeping their word.

"Because of unfair showcasing to 'Salaar', we will not be releasing in PVR INOX, MIRAJ in southern states. We have been discussing it with them for the last two days," a spokesperson for the production house said in a statement as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, if the advance booking numbers are to go by, Salaar is expected to open big at the box office as the film has already minted over Rs 14 crore even before its release. It is touted to be a tale of friendship.

The makers have also promised never-seen-before action in the film and Prabhas will be seen packing some serious punches in Salaar, making it all the more exciting for his fans.