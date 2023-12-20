Salaar: Telangana Govt Allows 1 AM, 4 AM Shows For Prabhas-Starrer In Hyderabad

After months of wait and hype, Salaar, starring Prabhas, and directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, is all set to hit the silver screens on December 22, Friday, and preparations for its release are on in full swing, especially in southern states.

As per reports, there is a high demand for the film in south, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, despite it clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. And to meet the demand, the Telangana government has granted permission to theatres in the state to screen shows as early as at 4 am, and even at 1 am at select cinema halls.

The Telangana government issued a notice granting Mythri Movie Distributors the permission to run "additional shows and benefit show".

Besides, the government has also allowed the makers to hike the ticket prices for Salaar by Rs 65 for single screen theatres and Rs 100 for multiplexes from December 22 to December 28 across Telangana.

"After careful examination of the matter, we hereby permit to allow 6 show at 4.00 am on 22.12.2023 in Telangana State for Salaar movie," the notice read.

As a part of the benefit show, select theatres in Hyderabad will be allowed to showcase Salaar from 1 am onwards on December 22, Friday.

Meanwhile, if the advance booking numbers are to go by, Salaar is expected to open big at the box office as the film has already minted over Rs 14 crore even before its release.

Salaar is touted to be a tale of friendship and besides Prabhas, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

The makers have also promised never-seen-before action in the film and Prabhas will be seen packing some serious punches in Salaar, making it all the more exciting for his fans.