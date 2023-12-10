 Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Granted A-Certificate, Film's Duration Is 3 Hours Long
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the much-anticipated South release will hit cinema, this Christmas

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, is scheduled for release in theaters on December 22, 2023. The movie, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF, has been generating anticipation for quite some time.

Reportedly, the film has recently undergone the censorship process, securing an A certificate with a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. Additional information was also disclosed regarding another trailer and an imminent event associated with the film.

Previously, another film in Prabhas' filmography, titled Mirchi, also received an A certificate. Released in 2013, the movie featured Anushka Shetty and Richa Gangopadhyay in prominent roles. Regarded as a pivotal moment in Prabhas' career, the film garnered widespread acclaim and is recognized as one of his finest works.

article-image

Despite the film not extensively venturing into promotional activities so far, there are reports suggesting the possibility of a second trailer being revealed in the coming week. Additionally, there is anticipation for the release of a song from the film's soundtrack.

According to industry insiders, there is a perception in the trade that Prabhas is proceeding with caution, especially considering that his recent films such as Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush did not perform well at the box office. For this reason, additional reports indicate that, at present, there may not be any pre-release events for the film, which could potentially disappoint many of the actor's fans.

ABOUT SALAAR: PART 1: CEASEFIRE

The movie immerses viewers in the fictional city of Khansaar, captured by invaders characterized as "more dangerous than Mahmud of Ghazni and Genghis Khan." Prithviraj Sukumaran, portraying the heir apparent Vardharaja Mannaar, finds his rule abruptly disrupted when the invaders forcefully seize control. In response, Mannaar calls upon his childhood friend Deva, played by Prabhas, who had pledged to protect him and his people. Deva returns to Khansaar with the mission of reclaiming the throne and seeking vengeance for his closest friend.

Featuring music by Ravi Basrur, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The film releases in cinemas on December 22nd, 2023.

article-image

