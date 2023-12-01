Salaar Part 1: The Ceasefire Trailer Showcases Prabhas And Prithviraj Sukumaran As Formidable Forces In This Thriller Directed By Prashanth Neel

Following high anticipation, the trailer for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has been unveiled. Featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Prashanth Neel, the trailer teases intense action sequences and a grand production scale. Given Neel's success with the Yash-led K.G.F. franchise, fans have been eagerly anticipating a sneak peek into this movie.

On Friday, the creators of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film on social media, offering viewers a sneak peek into the realm of the "most violent man," portrayed by Prabhas.

Watch the trailer below:

Helmed by Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie features Prithviraj as Varadharaj Mannar. Positioned as the inaugural installment of a pan-India film series, this high-budget production is touted as a grand-scale action-adventure.

As per the story description shared on Hombale Films' social media collaterals, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire promises an 'extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music.' The statement concludes with an invitation to 'Get Ready to Rebel with us and witness the most violent man on screens this Dec 22, 2023.'

"We all possess a violent nature; violence courses through our veins," declares Deva, portrayed by Prabhas, in the 4-minute long trailer. Joining the ensemble cast are Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram. Ravi Basrur has helmed the music direction duties of the film as done earlier for the K.G.F franchise.

Originally slated for a September 28 release, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was postponed by the filmmakers due to unavoidable circumstances. The film is set to hit screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22, just a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.