Prabhas Turns 44: Salaar Co-Stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Adipurush Director Om Raut Convey Birthday Wishes

Prabhas is one actor across Indian languages and genres who enjoys an unprecedented fan following, one that extends to various international countries and continents.

The Rebel Star, who has always been the Darling of the Telugu film masses, witnessed a meteoric rise in his global fandom, following the success of S.S Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise.

As he turned 44 on October 23, his fans and well-wishers from across different industries took to social media to wish the actor health and happiness.

Read Also Prabhas Gets Special Salaar Emoji On X, Ahead Of His 44th Birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account to write: "Happy Birthday My dear #Prabhas ! May you have a wonderful year ahead! May you scale new heights and spread your glory even farther! Love & Best Wishes!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salaar co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran called the actor an 'incredible guy'. His wish on both his X and Instagram accounts read, "Happy birthday to this incredible guy! “You brought your armies to the war..I brought him”- VardharajaMannar Cannot wait for Dec 22nd my SALAAR! #Prabhas"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shruti Haasan, who also features as a lead in Salaar, took to her social media collaterals and wrote, ﻿"Happy birthday @actorprabhas !!!!!! Everyone's darling for a reason!! I wish you the best year ever ever."

Production house Hombale Films who've produced Salaar and formerly Kantara and KGF, wrote for their lead star, "Happy birthday to the Unrelenting, Unmerciful King's General Salaar #Prabhas"

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty also extended his wishes to the star. He wrote, "May your performances continue to shine as brightly as the galaxies you've conquered on screen. Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star #Prabhas"

Saaho co-star Jackie Shroff took to his X account to wish the actor in his own unique style. "Happiness Always, Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"

Adipurush director Om Raut wrote, "Happy Birthday Darling!!!! #Prabhas

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Prabhas’ birthday, fans in Hyderabad gathered to burst firecrackers and erected a 230 ft long cut-out of the actor to ring in his birthday celebrations.

AT THE WORK FRONT

While Salaar: Part 1 - The Ceasefire releases in cinemas on December 22, 2023, Prabhas also has Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, up for release on January 12, 2023. While Salaar is being helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)