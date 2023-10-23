Fans Celebrate Prabhas' Birthday With Massive 230 Feet Cutout & Fireworks In Hyderabad (WATCH) |

South superstar Prabhas celebrated his 44th birthday on October 23. To mark his special day, the actor’s fans also known as “Darlings” in Kukatpally, Hyderabad erected a giant cutout of his look from the upcoming film Salaar. At midnight Prabhas' enthusiastic admirers burst firecrackers and cheered for him. Check out the videos below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Prabhas Gets Special Salaar Emoji On X, Ahead Of His 44th Birthday

Prabhas, whose full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, was born in 1979, in Chennai. He gained widespread recognition and fame for his role in SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” franchise. Besides that, he has done films like "Mirchi", "Saaho", “Radhe Shyam”, and “Adipurush” to name a few.

Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, which also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire, it is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is helmed by the KGF director Prashanth Neel.

He also has Maruthi's Raja Deluxe and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Another major project featuring Prabhas is the sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, to focus on his health.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film's premise, set in the distant future of 2898 AD, seamlessly blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience.