Happy Birthday Prabhas: 7 Films Of The Darling Star Before The Baahubali Phenomenon And Where Can You Stream Them

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2023
Before S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise that came and made Telugu film darling Prabhas, an overnight Pan-Indian sensation, these 7 films of the actor were his career-best
As he turns another year older on October 23, let's guide you on where can view these select films, even as we remain excited for the release of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD
Varsham - Starring the actor and Trisha Krishnan, this 2003-film sees two star-crossed lovers meet and eventually end up with each other, against all odds. You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video
Chatrapathi - Before Baahubali, this 2005 film was the first collaboration between Prabhas and Rajamouli. An underdog story about a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee who grows up to become a dreaded muscle man for his town's leader, the film is available on Disney+Hotstar
Bujjigadu - The 2008-Puri Jagannadh-directorial that again sees Prabhas and Trisha team up together, explores Prabhas having the most fun while trying comedy. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video
Billa - An international crime drama that witnesses Prabhas and Anushka Shetty looking their smoking hottest ever, this Meher Ramesh directorial is available on Amazon Prime Video and SunNXT
Darling - A love triangle that earned Prabhas, the title of Darling from his fans, this A. Karunakaran directorial also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shraddha Das as the leading ladies. The film is available for streaming on Jio Cinema
Mr. Perfect - Directed by Dasaradh, this 2011 film became Prabhas' stand-out blockbuster that also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu. The film is available for streaming on MX Player, with Hindi subtitles on Amazon Prime Video and Tamil version on Zee 5
Mirchi - Koratala Siva's directorial debut that starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Richa Gangopadhyay was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in 2013. Exploring a young man's tryst with his girlfriend and her violent family, this movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar
