 Prabhas To Get Married Soon? Actor's Aunt Spills The Beans: 'We'll Invite Everyone...'
Expressing her belief in the blessings of Durgamma, Prabhas's aunt stated that the actor will tie the knot soon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Actor Prabhas, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Salaar, often makes headlines due to his relationship rumours. In the past, it was reported that the actor was dating his co-stars Anushka Shetty and Kriti Sanon. However, Prabhas always remained tight-lipped about his love life and refrained from reacting to the rumours.

Now, the Adipurush actor's aunt, Shyamala Devi, opened up about his wedding plans. Expressing her belief in the blessings of Durgamma, she stated that Prabhas will tie the knot soon.

article-image

According to a report in The Statesman, his aunt was quoted saying, "The blessings of Durgamma are upon us. We are all in the good hands of the Almighty. Prabhas' marriage will undoubtedly take place, and it will do so shortly. He is marrying soon. We'll invite everyone (the media) to the wedding and celebrate it."

It may be recalled that during a promotional event for Adipurush earlier this year, the 43-year-old actor shared insights about his impending marriage. Reportedly, Prabhas mentioned, "I will get married in Tirupathi." However, he did not reveal the date or the person he intends to marry.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Salaar. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki on Christmas this year.

Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. It is slated to hit the silver screens in 2024.

