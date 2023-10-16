Prabhas Wishes Salaar Co-Star Prithviraj Sukumaran On Instagram, Dispels Unwarranted Speculations Over His Account Being Hacked

Conveying birthday wishes to his Salaar: Part 1 - The Ceasefire co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Baahubali and Adipurush actor Prabhas took to his Instagram to post a wish for the Malayalam superstar. Calling him 'a true gentleman in every sense', the actor shared Prithvi's first look from the film as Vardharaja Mannaar on his Instagram story.

Check out his wish below:

With this recent development, the actor has dispelled all the unwarranted fan theories that were taking over the Internet, with concerns to his sudden disappearance from the social networking app.

Apparently, the actor's account either went missing or the actor himself had deactivated his account, causing much worry to his fans, as his fandom were eagerly awaiting to celebrate the actor's birthday that falls on October 23rd. With Salaar itself scheduled for release in less than two months, fans have been cued in for all related updates. Many are eagerly waiting for the trailer launch of the film, which some are speculating will be revealed on Prabhas' birthday.

While some fans were left dumbfounded by this sudden development, others went to the extent of accusing superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of Dunki for indulging in cheap tactics to avert the likely clash of both films at the box-office, this Christmas.

But, with today's birthday wish for his co-star, the 44-year old actor has put all these baseless assumptions to rest.

Alike many actors from South cinema, Prabhas uses his social media collaterals strictly for work and does not divulge any intimate or private details about himself or his life. But, with both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD slated for back-to-back releases, the actor is left with no choice but to engage with his well-wishers.

Salaar: Part 1 - The Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the film releases in cinemas on December 22, 2023

