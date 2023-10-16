 Salaar Makers Share First Look Of Prithviraj Sukumaran As Vardharaja Mannaar, Wish Actor On His 41st Birthday
Salaar Makers Share First Look Of Prithviraj Sukumaran As Vardharaja Mannaar, Wish Actor On His 41st Birthday

The first part of the franchise is slated for release, this Christmas

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
article-image

On October 16, Malayalam actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 41. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the upcoming Christmas release Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire released the first look of the actor in his character as Vardharaja Mannaar, the king.

Production banner Hombale Films released a post on their social media, taking the opportunity to wish their lead actor. Their post on Instagram reads: "Wishing Vardharaja Mannar, The King @therealprithvi, a majestic birthday.

Sporting a rugged avatar in a dusty t-shirt, the actor accessorizing his look with a septum nosepin, is what makes the look a lot more exciting. Exuding charm and charisma in equal measure, the actor's look is further accentuated by a long-drawn black tilak on his forehead and a rudraksh necklace hanging around his neck.

While further details about Prithvi's character have been kept under wraps, it is being said that the actor will don a grey-shaded character. Infact, the actor too has remained tight-lipped when asked about what his character does in the film. He has gone on record however, to state, “If I tell you that now it would take away all the fun. But, it’s not like Prabhas is the hero and I am the villain.”

As soon as the actor shared his first look on Instagram, wife Supriya Menon commented with a heart followed by fire emojis.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is gearing up for release on December 22, 2023. The film also stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

