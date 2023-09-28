Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Recovery Journey From Knee Injury While Shooting For Vilayath Buddha, Thanks Doctors

Actor/producer Prithviraj Sukumaran is known to be one of the most magnanimous and chivalrous actors from the current crop of Malayalam superstars. In a recent post on Instagram, the actor took to sharing a detailed account of how he is recovering from a knee injury he endured on the sets of his upcoming next Vilayath Buddha.

The actor was shooting for a key action sequence which required him to jump off a moving bus which resulting in him sustaining an injury.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kochi and had to undergo a keyhole surgery.

Taking to the gram, the actor shared a lengthy-worded post about his recovery.

Check out the post below:

In his post, the actor shares, "THANK YOU! It’s been 3 months since I jumped off a moving bus for an action sequence in ‘VILAYATH BUDDHA’ and injured my knee. Went in for a fairly complex knee surgery following that and ever since, life has mostly been about recovery. So I guess now is as good a time as any to say THANK YOU. The first person you see is Dr. Jacob Varghese. A fantastically skilled surgeon who along with his wonderful team of doctors and nurses at @vpslakeshore , performed multiple procedures in the same surgery on my knee. Without his constant guidance and care, this recovery process would have been impossible. The next person you see is Dr. Suhas, the chief physiotherapist at @physioone.io Anyone who has successfully recovered from an orthopaedic surgery will tell you that the physiotherapy following the procedure is as important as the surgery itself. Dr. Suhaas is the expert who designed my entire rehabilitation protocol until now and will continue doing so in the future. The third person is Mr. Rakesh, the physiotherapist who was in charge of executing the plan and supervising my physio therapy sessions every single day..sometimes as many as 4 times a day. During the initial weeks of my recovery, the physiotherapy and other rehab procedures cumulatively went on for 9 hours a day..every day!

Complete and full recovery is still a while away and I will have to continue to stick to my physiotherapy and rehabilitation plan. But to get to where I am in 3 months took a lot of skill and dedication from this team. So THANK YOU for the commitment and truly inspiring passion towards your professions!

Last but never the least. THANK YOU to each one of you who reached out in various ways with your wishes and prayers. I’m grateful, and deeply humbled by the care and concern! Time to get back to work..and as always..I’m going to give my 100% and then some! Exciting updates coming your way..starting tomorrow!"

In his post, the actor thanked the doctors who helped in his recovery

Read Also Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a birthday note for his Salaar director Prashanth Neel

On the work front

Directed by Jayan Nambiar, who served as the assistant director for Lucifer, Vilayath Buddha stars Prithviraj and Kottayam Ramesh in key roles. Based on GR Indugopan's novel of the same name, the script has been penned by Indugopan and Rajesh Pinnadan. The story revolves around two men who want to stake claim over a sandalwood tree and how their conflict ensues. The film also stars Anu Mohan, Priyamvada Krishnan and Shammy Thilakan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)