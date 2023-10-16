Happy Birthday Prithviraj Sukumaran: 5 Best Performances By The Actor And Where Can You Stream His Films

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
One of Malayalam cinema's priceless gems, Prithviraj Sukumaran has consistently proven his love for cinema, having being born to film legacy
Since his debut with the 2002 film Nandanam, the actor has delivered some of Malayalam cinema's finest performances, directed the biggest Malayalam film of all-time and is now happy to produce films across languages
As he turns a year older on October 16, here's looking at five select performances chosen by the author that you must watch. We'll also share where you can stream them
Vaasthavam - 2006 - As a man grappling between a life of politics and finding his ground, Prithviraj became the youngest recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for his performance in the film at the age of 24. You can watch the film on Disney+Hotstar
Classmates - 2006 - A beautiful film about coming-of-age, Classmates was the highest grossing film of 2006. With chartbuster music by Alex Paul, the movie has a cult following amongst Malayalam cinema fans. You can watch the film on Disney+Hotstar
Indian Rupee - 2011 - As the humble broker Jayaprakash who dreams of making the quick buck, this National Award-winning Malayalam film witnesses a heartfelt performance by the actor. Also starring Rima Kallingal and late actor Thilakan, the film is now streaming on Sun NXT
Celluloid - 2013 - Featuring Prithviraj, Sreenivasan, Mamta Mohandas and Chandni in key roles, Celluloid looks at the life of J C Daniel, who is considered as the pioneering force of Malayalam cinema. The movie stars the actor in a dual role playing father and son. The film is now streaming on Sun NXT
Jana Gana Mana - 2022 - A striking courtroom drama that also shifts its lens towards socio-political issues, Prithviraj steals the scene with co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu. This is one recommendation you must not miss. You can watch the film on Netflix
