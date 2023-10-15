Prabhas' Instagram Hacked Or Deactivated? Salaar Actor's Account Disappears Ahead Of Birthday; Fans Concerned

Prabhas | Pic: Viral Bhayani

There seems to be an issue with actor Prabhas' Instagram account. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Salaar, has disappeared from Instagram.

However, there hasn't been any official statement regarding his absence from the photo and video sharing platform. There are various speculations surrounding Prabhas' disappearance from Instagram as it is not known if the actor deactivated his account or if it has been hacked.

Prabhas has over 10 million followers on Instagram. However, he was not quite active there. He used to often share photos and videos related to his films. Recently, he had announced the release date of Salaar on Instagram.

The actor, who will celebrate his 44th birthday on October 23, does not share updates about his personal life on social media.

The Adipurush actor is not on X (formerly known as Twitter) but his official Facebook page is still active. On September 29, Prabhas had shared the posters of Salaar on FB and wrote, "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023. #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22."

Several fans of the actor have expressed concern after his Instagram account mysteriously disappeared. However, some even accused fans of Shah Rukh Khan of reporting and suspending Prabhas' account ahead of Salaar and Dunki's clash at the box office.

Take a look at some fan reactions here:

The makers of Salaar have announced that the film, directed by Prashanth Neel, will hit the big screens on December 22, 2023. If reports are to be believed, the film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also features Taapsee Pannu.

Salaar also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Coming to Dunki, Shah Rukh confirmed the Christmas release of Dunki during the success meet of Jawan in Mumbai. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami, we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release Dunki. I keep national integration. Anyways, when my film is released, it is Eid."