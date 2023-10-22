 Prabhas Gets Special Salaar Emoji On X, Ahead Of His 44th Birthday
The actor will be next seen in back-to-back theatrical releases with Salaar: Part One - The Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Ahead of his birthday, Telugu star Prabhas has received a very unique and special birthday gift from X, formerly called Twitter, as they have now introduced a special emoji modeled after his character from his upcoming film 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire.' Prabhas has been a symbol of stardom and adoration for millions of fans, and ever since the success of director S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' franchise, the actor has become not just a pan-Indian sensation, but an international one as he has a big fan base in countries such as Japan, South Korea, the UAE, the US, Russia, Thailand, the UK, and Australia among others. 

An emoji from X stands as a testament to the actor's global fan following. The emojis were introduced by the film's official X handle which wrote: "#Prabhas, #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22, #SalaarCeaseFire, and #SalaarComingBloodySoon." This emoji has only further amped up the excitement for the film which has been touted to become one of 2023's most awaited films. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel who had also directed the highly successful Kannada film franchise, 'KGF'. Prashanth Neel had said before that 'Salaar' is a much darker and bloodier affair than 'KGF' which was quite apparent from its teaser. However, the film's details are still under wraps as it finishes its post-production work with regards to VFX. 

'Salaar' stars Prabhas in the lead role where he will be supported by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu among others. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie will hit theatres on December 22, 2023. The date of its release has also made it a more awaited film as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' is marked for the same date, so cinemas will see two heavy weights duke it out cinematically.

