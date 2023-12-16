Salaar Mania: SS Rajamouli Buys FIRST Ticket Of Prabhas' Mega Action Film In Hyderabad

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli extended his support and blessings to Prabhas' upcoming film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire on Saturday, by buying the first ticket of the film from the makers at an event held in Hyderabad.

The event was held in Nizam, and it was also attended by Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Prashanth Neel.

The makers of Salaar took to social media to share a happy photo of Rajamouli posing with the team of the film and thanking the stalwart filmmaker for showing his support.

"The pride of Indian Cinema @ssrajamouli buys the first ticket of INDIA'S BIGGEST ACTION FILM #Salaar in Nizam from the team and producer #NaveenYerneni," the tweet read.

The makers also promised that the advanced bookings for the film are set to open soon with "some massive celebrations".

In the photo, Rajamouli can be seen posing with a mock ticket of the 7 am show of the film on its opening day, December 22.

It is to be noted that Rajamouli was the one who helmed the Baahubali franchise with Prabhas and the actor-director duo continue to be the best of friends since the blockbuster happened.

Meanwhile, the makers of Salaar have promised some never-seen-before action sequences in the film along with high-octane drama. It has been granted an Adults Only certificate by the Censor Board and the duration is said to be 3 hours. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Salaar is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, as the latter will hit the cinemas on December 21.