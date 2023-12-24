 Salaar Day 2 Box Office Collection: Prabhas' Film Sees Massive Drop, Collects ₹55 Crore
Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire was theatrically released on December 22, 2023.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, starring Prabhas, was theatrically released on December 22, 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. S, among others.

On day 2 of Salaar, the film witnessed a major drop at the box office as it earned only ₹55 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Currently, in India, it stands at ₹145.70 crores and is slowly inching to hit ₹200 crore at the box office in India.

Meanwhile, on day 1 of its release, Salaar created history and became the best opener for any Indian film in 2023 as it earned ₹95 crore in India on its first day for all languages. The film's opening day figure beat the first-day collections of Prabhas' Adipurush as well as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 was released in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

The will be released in two parts and will be called Salaar Part 2: Shauryanga Parvam. Currently, Salaar is witnessing box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

