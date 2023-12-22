Salaar: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Fees Revealed

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 22, 2023
The much-anticipated film of Prabhas Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire has finally released on December 22, 2023.
Photo Via Instagram
Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Ramachandra Raju, among others.
Reportedly, Salaar's budget is between ₹300 crores and ₹400 crores. Here's how much the actor's charged for the movie:
Prabhas, who played the role of Devaratha in Salaar, charged a whopping 100 crores.
Shruti Hasaan, who played Deva's love interest Aadhya Krishnakanth, earned ₹8 crore.
Prithviraj Sukumaran played a dual role in Salaar, earned ₹4 crore for his role in Salaar.
Salaar director Prashanth Neel has charged ₹50 crores for writing and directing.
Salaar inspired from Prashanth Neel's debut Kannada film Ugramm (2014).
Thanks For Reading!