 Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-Starrer Beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan To Become Biggest Opener Of 2023
Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Just when the audience had accepted Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as the biggest opener of the year with Rs 75 crore, Prabhas went on a rampage with Salaar and earned a mammoth Rs 95 crore on its very first day, December 22. The film has now officially become the biggest first-day grosser of the year with almost 75 per cent of its earning from the loyal south.

Despite the much-discussed clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office, the Prabhas-starrer has emerged to be the clear winner, and it was much needed for the actor after the dramatic failure of his film Adipurush that released earlier this year.

As per reports, Salaar earned a whopping Rs 70 crore on its first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while it made Rs 12 crore in Karnataka and Rs 5 crore in Kerala.

The remaining Rs 8 crore were made by Salaar in the Hindi circuit, where Dunki held a strong post.

With this feat, Salaar has clearly beaten the likes of all the Bollywood biggies of the year, including Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, and others.

Besides Prabhas, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the film is touted to be a tale of friendship with never-seen-before action involved.

Almost 3 hour long, Salaar was granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board, owing to intense action and bloodshed scenes.

Ahead of Salaar's release, the Telangana government had allowed the makers to organise 1 am and 4 am shows in select theatres across the state. Not just that, but a price hike was also allowed in certain theatre chains.

