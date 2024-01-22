 Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Surgery In Mumbai After Getting Injured While Performing Action Sequence For Film
Saif Ali Khan said that he is 'happy to be in amazing surgical hands' after undergoing surgery.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
article-image

Saif Ali Khan underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that got triggered while performing an action sequence for his latest movie. According to Dainik Bhaskar's report, the actor has been hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai today, January 22.

Saif's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, is also present in the hospital with her husband after he was admitted at 8 a.m.

Expressing gratitude to his well-wishers, Saif said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

article-image

Recently, Saif and Kareena jetted off to Switzerland with their sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to celebrate New Year's 2024.

Sharing a photo with Saif on Instagram, the Jaane Jaan actress wrote, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever. 2024 Spread joy and peace…Happy new year lovely people…"

article-image

Recently, Saif arrived on the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 with his mother, actress Sharmila Tagore.Adipurush

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Adipurush, which starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, among others. Directed by Om Raut, the film failed at the box office.

article-image

Next, the Race 2 actor will star in the Telugu film, Devara: Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In it, Saif will be seen as a main antagonist. It is slated to release on 5 April 2024.

